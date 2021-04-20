Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reports Q1 2021 earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday.
The pharmaceutical giant reported revenue of $22.3 billion, up 7.9% year-over-year, but lower than the Wall Street projection.
Net earnings of $6.1 billion or $2.32 per share increased by 6.9%, also topped the target that analysts had anticipated.
