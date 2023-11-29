Salesforce Q3 2024 earnings increase on higher revenues, beat estimates

Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2024. Earnings also topped expectations.

Third-quarter profit, excluding non-recurring items, increased to $2.11 per share from $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.22 billion or $1.25 per share for Q3, compared to $210 million or $0.21 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.

Revenues grew 11% year-over-year to $8.72 billion during the three-month period. All key operating segments registered growth in the October quarter.

