Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Salesforce Q3 2024 earnings increase on higher revenues, beat estimates
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2024. Earnings also topped expectations.
Third-quarter profit, excluding non-recurring items, increased to $2.11 per share from $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.22 billion or $1.25 per share for Q3, compared to $210 million or $0.21 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.
Revenues grew 11% year-over-year to $8.72 billion during the three-month period. All key operating segments registered growth in the October quarter.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
FL Earnings: Foot Locker reports lower sales and profit for Q3 2023
Specialty athletic retailer Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) Wednesday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a decrease in net sales and adjusted earnings. Total sales declined
Infographic: Main highlights from Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q4 2023 earnings results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $3.19 billion compared to $3.28 billion in the same period a year ago. Net earnings
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated net sales increased 5.4% year-over-year to $7.31 billion. Enterprise same-store sales grew 3.9%. Net income was $212