Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reports Q1 2022 earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday.

The pharmaceutical giant reported revenue of $23.4 billion, up 5% year-over-year, with operational growth of 7.7%

Net earnings of $5.1 billion or $1.93 per share decreased by 17%, compared to the previous year.

