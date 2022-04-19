Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Health Care
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reports Q1 2022 earnings
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday.
The pharmaceutical giant reported revenue of $23.4 billion, up 5% year-over-year, with operational growth of 7.7%
Net earnings of $5.1 billion or $1.93 per share decreased by 17%, compared to the previous year.
