A visual treat of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q1 2020 earnings results

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q1 2020 earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported that its first-quarter 2020 earnings and revenue came in above the analysts’ expectations citing product sales as well as lower costs and expenses. Region-wise, sales were better in the US than international. The Consumer and Pharmaceutical segments experienced solid high-single-digit growths despite declines in the Medical Devices segment.

The company is mobilizing its resources in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of COVID-19 has been included in the guidance. The reported sales outlook for fiscal 2020 was lowered to $77.5-80.5 billion from $85.4-86.2 billion. Adjusted earnings guidance was reduced to $7.50-7.90 from $8.95-9.10.

