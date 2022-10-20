Key highlights from American Airlines’ (AAL) Q3 2022 earnings results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues were $13.5 billion, up 50.1% year-over-year and up 13% compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Net income dropped 36.3% YoY to $483 million, or $0.69 per share. Adjusted EPS was $0.69.

American expects adjusted EPS for Q4 2022 to range between $0.50-0.70.

