Key highlights from American Airlines’ (AAL) Q3 2022 earnings results
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues were $13.5 billion, up 50.1% year-over-year and up 13% compared to the same quarter in 2019.
Net income dropped 36.3% YoY to $483 million, or $0.69 per share. Adjusted EPS was $0.69.
American expects adjusted EPS for Q4 2022 to range between $0.50-0.70.
