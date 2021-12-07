Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q1 2022 earnings results
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported its first-quarter financial results for the period ended November 20, 2021.
Net sales increased 16.3% to $3.7 billion compared to what analysts had expected.
Net income for the first quarter was $555.2 million, or $25.69 per share, compared to net income of $442.4 million, or $18.61 per share in the first quarter of 2021.
Most Popular
Hormel Foods (HRL) fine-tunes biz strategy to beat challenges. Is the stock a buy?
For consumer staples companies, rising inflation is probably turning into a bigger challenge than the virus-induced supply chain disruption and store closures. After bettering its position since the early months
HP Inc. (HPQ) stock research summary | Q3 2021
HP Inc has shown a strong performance in Q4 2021. In spite of remote working, HP has shown a strong demand for PC and printer. The company has beat Zacks
VMware Inc. (VMW) stock research summary | Q3 2021
In this era of digital transformation, the technology industry is seeing a rapid influx of innovative products and solutions that help businesses adapt to the fast-changing and complex environment. VMware