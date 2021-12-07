Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q1 2022 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported its first-quarter financial results for the period ended November 20, 2021.

Net sales increased 16.3% to $3.7 billion compared to what analysts had expected.

Net income for the first quarter was $555.2 million, or $25.69 per share, compared to net income of $442.4 million, or $18.61 per share in the first quarter of 2021.