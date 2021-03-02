Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q2 2021 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended February 13, 2021.

Net income for the second quarter was $345.9 million, or $14.93 per share, compared to net income of $299.3 million, or $12.39 per share in the second quarter of 2020

Net sales increased 16% to $2.91 billion.

Tags

Automobile Parts

