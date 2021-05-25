Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q3 2021 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported its third-quarter financial results for the period ended May 8, 2021.

Net sales increased 31% to $3.7 billion compared to what analysts had expected.

Net income for the third quarter was $596.2 million, or $26.48 per share, compared to net income of $342.8 million, or $14.39 per share in the third quarter of 2020.