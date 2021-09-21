Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries

Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q4 2021 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported its fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended August 28 , 2021.

Net sales increased 8% to $4.91 billion compared to what analysts had expected.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $786 million, or $35.72 per share, compared to net income of $740 million, or $30.93 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

