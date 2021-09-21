Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q4 2021 earnings results
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported its fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended August 28 , 2021.
Net sales increased 8% to $4.91 billion compared to what analysts had expected.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $786 million, or $35.72 per share, compared to net income of $740 million, or $30.93 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Most Popular
Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock: Should you invest in this recession-proof tech firm?
Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) has been dominating the design software space for quite some time, all along staying resilient to macroeconomic fluctuations and market headwinds. The company’s cloud-based applications, offered
Brilliant Earth IPO: Here are a few points to note about this jewelry company that goes public next week
Jewelry has always played a significant role in people’s lives. As life begins to go back to normal after the pandemic and people start attending social events, they are looking
Kontrol Technologies CEO Paul Ghezzi: Our focus is on reinvesting for growth
Tell us about BioCloud, how it’s different from any alternate existing products, and your distribution model. BioCloud exists as a part of Kontrol Technologies and is an innovation within our