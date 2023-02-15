Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Key highlights from Biogen’s (BIIB) Q4 2022 earnings results

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue fell 7% year-over-year to $2.54 billion.

Net income attributable to Biogen Inc. was $550.4 million, or $3.79 per share, compared to $368.2 million, or $2.50 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 19% to $4.05.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

For the full year of 2023, adjusted EPS is expected to range between $15.00-16.00.

Prior performance

Biogen Q3 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Key takeaways from the fourth quarter earnings report

Shares of the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) were down over 1% on Tuesday following the announcement of its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results. The beverage giant delivered revenue that surpassed

Lyft’s troubles look far from over as business conditions remain challenging

Online taxi services were among the worst affected by the coronavirus crisis that crippled the entire transportation industry. While the business world is emerging from the pandemic-induced slump, ride-hailing platform

LDOS Earnings: Highlights of Leidos Holdings’ Q4 2022 results

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. At $3.69 billion, fourth-quarter

Tags

Biotechnology

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top