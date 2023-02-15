Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Key highlights from Biogen’s (BIIB) Q4 2022 earnings results
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue fell 7% year-over-year to $2.54 billion.
Net income attributable to Biogen Inc. was $550.4 million, or $3.79 per share, compared to $368.2 million, or $2.50 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 19% to $4.05.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.
For the full year of 2023, adjusted EPS is expected to range between $15.00-16.00.
