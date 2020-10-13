Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Key highlights from BlackRock (BLK) Q3 2020 earnings results

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $4.3 billion helped by higher performance fees and continued organic growth.

GAAP net income increased 22% to $1.3 billion while EPS rose 24% to $8.87. Adjusted net income grew 27% to $1.4 billion while adjusted EPS increased 29% to $9.22.

