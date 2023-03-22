Earnings: A Snapshot of Hexo’s Q2 2023 financial results

Cannabis producer HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) has reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter of 2023, on an adjusted basis, amid a sharp fall in operating expenses. The Canada-based company’s revenues declined during the three-month period.
Comprehensive loss narrowed sharply to C$11.1 million in the January quarter from C$690.3 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2022.
At C$24.2 million, net revenues were down 54% year-over-year, reflecting lower sales across all the main operating segments. Total operating expenses declined 96% year-over-year.
“SG&A spending is down 11 percent or $1.5 million compared to the previous quarter. We also made significant progress in our trade accounts receivable with a $21 million reduction compared to the first quarter and have paid off $40.7 million in debt,” said Hexo’s CFO Julius Ivancsits.
