Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis, Earnings
HEXO Earnings: Highlights of Hexo’s Q2 2022 financial results
Cannabis producer HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) has reported a wider net loss for the second quarter of 2022. However, the Canada-based company’s revenues increased 61% during the three-month period.
Net loss and comprehensive loss widened to C$690.3 million in the January quarter from C$20.8 million in the prior-year period.
At C$52.8 million, net revenues were up 61% year-over-year, reflecting double-digit growth in the adult-use and medical cannabis segments. International cannabis revenues more than doubled.
Read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly reports
The value of Hexo shares more than halved in the past six months at the Nasdaq stock exchange and slipped below one dollar. The stock traded lower in early trading on Tuesday.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
NKE Earnings: Nike Q3 revenue up 5%; earnings beat estimates
Sneaker giant Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Monday reported a decline in earnings for the third quarter of 2022, despite an increase in revenues. The results topped Wall Street’s expectations.
FedEx Corp. (FDX): Amid challenges, here’s how the logistics company views the upcoming year
Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) have dropped 14% year-to-date and 19% over the past 12 months. The company delivered mixed results for the third quarter of 2022 last week
“We expect capital-light to become a larger portion of our business in the long run”
360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN), a dominant player in the Chinese consumer finance market, recently reported strong earnings and revenue growth for the fourth quarter and issued upbeat guidance, forecasting