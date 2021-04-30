Key highlights from Chevron (CVX) Q1 2021 earnings results

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues amounted to $32 billion compared to $31.5 billion in the year-ago period.

Reported net income was $1.4 billion, or $0.72 per share, compared to $3.6 billion, or $1.93 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $1.7 billion, or $0.90 per share.

Prior performance