Key highlights from Chevron (CVX) Q1 2021 earnings results

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues amounted to $32 billion compared to $31.5 billion in the year-ago period.
Reported net income was $1.4 billion, or $0.72 per share, compared to $3.6 billion, or $1.93 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $1.7 billion, or $0.90 per share.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
TWTR Earnings: All you need to know about Twitter’s Q1 2021 earnings results
Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $1.04 billion. GAAP net income was $68 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to
Amazon (AMZN) Q1 earnings surge and beat Street view as pandemic boosts sales
Thriving on the COVID-driven spike in e-commerce activity, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported a 44% growth in first-quarter sales. The results topped expectations, driving the retailer's stock higher on Thursday
Infographic: Highlights of Gilead Sciences (GILD) Q4 earnings report
Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) reported its first-quarter 2021 earnings today after the closing bell. The revenue increased by 16% to $6.4 billion compared to previous year. The