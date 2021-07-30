Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy, Other Industries

Key highlights from Chevron (CVX) Q2 2021 earnings results

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues amounted to $37.5 billion compared to $13.4 billion in the year-ago period.

The reported net income was $3.1 billion, or $1.60 per share, compared to a loss of $8.2 billion, or $4.44 per share, last year.

Adjusted net income was $3.3 billion, or $1.71 per share.

