Key highlights from Chevron (CVX) Q3 2021 earnings results
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues amounted to $44.7 billion compared to $24.4 billion in the year-ago period.
The reported net income was $6.1 billion, or $3.19 per share, compared to a loss of $207 million, or $0.12 loss per share, last year.
Adjusted net income was $5.7 billion, or $2.96 per share.
