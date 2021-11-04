Key highlights from Dropbox (DBX) Q3 2021 earnings results

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue grew 13% year-over-year to $550.2 million.
GAAP net income was $75.6 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $32.7 million, or $0.08 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.37.
Total ARR rose 12% YoY to $2.21 billion.
Prior performance
