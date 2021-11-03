Key highlights from Humana Inc. (HUM) Q3 2021 earnings results

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.

GAAP net income for the third quarter was $1.53 billion or $11.84 per share compared to GAAP net income of $1.34 billion or $10.05 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Total revenues increased 3% to $20.7 billion.