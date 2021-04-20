Key highlights from Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 2021 earnings results

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $1.29 billion, driven by growth in da Vinci procedures and system placements.

GAAP net income was $426 million, or $3.51 per share, compared to $314 million, or $2.62 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $427 million, or $3.52 per share.

The company ended the quarter with $7.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, reflecting an increase of $361 million, primarily driven by cash generated from operations.

