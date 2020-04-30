Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
A visual dashboard of ConocoPhillips’ (COP) Q1 2020 earnings results
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) swung to a loss in the first quarter of 2020 due to a change in Cenovus Energy equity market value, lower realized prices, and price-driven non-cash impairments. The oil and gas producer posted a loss of $1.7 billion or $1.60 per share compared to a profit of $1.8 billion or $1.60 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Revenue and other income totaled $4.8 billion, down 52% from the first quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, earnings slumped 55% to $0.45 per share.
Given the ongoing uncertainty, continued market volatility, and production curtailments over the coming months, the company suspended its fiscal 2020 guidance.
COP shares have retreated 36% since the beginning of this year.
Most Popular
Starbucks (SBUX) loses steam in Q2 2020 in wake of COVID-19 impact and gloomy 2H outlook
It was not a brew-tiful quarter for coffee chain giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), which got hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Starbucks expects the
Ford Motor (F) Q1 earnings call highlights: Cash crunch likely to derail recovery plan
The automobile industry, one of the worst affected by the pandemic, has been witnessing a high level of pessimism ever since the market turmoil derailed production and delivery activities. Most
Amazon (AMZN) might be one of the few that survives the pandemic with just a few bruises
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slated to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, April 30, after the market closes. Analysts have estimated earnings of $6.25 per share which