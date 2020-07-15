PNC Financial Services Group’s (NYSE: PNC) revenue in the second quarter declined 3% and missed the Street’s estimates. The banking firm reported earnings of $8.40 per share, reflecting the gain from the sale of the equity investment in BlackRock. PNC stock was up about 2% in the pre-market trading session.

“While our pre-provision results for the second quarter were good in the context of a lower rate environment and business headwinds, the uncertainty in the economy related to the pandemic resulted in a substantial loan loss reserve build,” said CEO Bill Demchak.

