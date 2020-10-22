Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Key highlights from Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Q3 2020 earnings results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 1% to $4.7 billion year-over-year.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark dropped 30% to $472 million, or $1.38 per share. Adjusted EPS was $1.72.

For full-year 2020, the company expects reported net sales to grow 2-3% and organic sales to grow 5%. GAAP EPS is expected to be $6.41-6.72 while adjusted EPS is projected to be $7.50-7.65.   

