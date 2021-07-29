Infographic: Highlights of Merck & Co. (MRK)Q2 2021 earnings report

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported earnings and sales for the second quarter of 2021.

Worldwide sales edged up 22% year-over-year to $11.4 billion but failed to match the expectations.

Net profit for the quarter was $1.2 billion or $0.48 per share compared to a profit of $2.34 billion or $0.92 per share last year.

The adjusted EPS increased by 28% to $1.31 per share.

“The story will be updated soon”