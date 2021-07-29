Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: Highlights of Merck & Co. (MRK)Q2 2021 earnings report
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported earnings and sales for the second quarter of 2021.
Worldwide sales edged up 22% year-over-year to $11.4 billion but failed to match the expectations.
Net profit for the quarter was $1.2 billion or $0.48 per share compared to a profit of $2.34 billion or $0.92 per share last year.
The adjusted EPS increased by 28% to $1.31 per share.
“The story will be updated soon”
Most Popular
McDonald’s (MCD) Earnings: Q2 profit jumps and tops expectations on 57% sales growth
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2021. The fast-food chain reported revenues of $5.89 billion for the June quarter, up 57%
Key highlights from Shopify Q2 earnings: Infographic
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The ecommerce giant reported Q2 revenue of $1.12 billion, up 57% year-over-year and higher than
Infographic: How Pfizer (PFE) performed in Q2 2021
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 92% year-over-year to $19 billion. GAAP net income increased 59% YoY to $5.5 billion, or $0.98