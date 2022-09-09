Key highlights from Kroger’s (KR) Q2 2022 earnings results

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total company sales were $34.6 billion compared to $31.7 billion in the same period last year.
Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co. were $731 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to $467 million, or $0.61 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.90.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations sending the stock up by over 2% in premarket hours on Friday.
For the full year of 2022, Kroger expects adjusted EPS to range between $3.95-4.05.
