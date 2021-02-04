Key highlights from Peloton (PTON) Q2 2021 earnings results

Mixed results from Qualcomm in Q1: Infographic Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported first-quarter revenue of $8.24 billion, up 62% year-over-year, but slightly below

Infographic: Highlights of PayPal’s (PYPL) Q4 2020 earnings report PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020. Shares of the payment service provider gained during Wednesday’s extended trading session soon after