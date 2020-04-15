Infographic: US Bancorp (USB) Q1 2020 Earnings Results

US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2020 today.

Net revenue increased 3.5% year-over-year to $5.77 billion. Net income attributable to US Bancorp common shareholders dropped 32.5% year-over-year to $1.08 billion. Diluted EPS fell 28% to $0.72. The decrease in net income was mainly due to an increase in the provision for credit losses driven by deteriorating economic conditions caused by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the US and global economies.

Past Performance