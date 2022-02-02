Key highlights from Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q1 2022 earnings results

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 30% year-over-year to $10.7 billion.
Net income rose 38% to $3.3 billion while EPS increased 41% to $2.98. Adjusted net income was up 47% to $3.6 billion while adjusted EPS rose 49% to $3.23.
For the second quarter of 2022, revenues are expected to range between $10.2-11.0 billion while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $2.80-3.00.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Highlights of PayPal’s (PYPL) Q4 2021 earnings report
Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported higher earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021. The company’s revenues increased 13% during the three-month period. Net revenues rose 13%
GOOG Earnings: All you need to know about Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 32% year-over-year to $75.3 billion, reflecting strength in advertiser spend and strong consumer online activity
Arcellx readies for $140-mln IPO. Here’s all you need to know
The IPO market is recovering from the slowdown experienced towards the end of 2021, with pharma companies dominating the scene in the early weeks of the new year. Cancer drug