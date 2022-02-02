Key highlights from Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q1 2022 earnings results

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 30% year-over-year to $10.7 billion.

Net income rose 38% to $3.3 billion while EPS increased 41% to $2.98. Adjusted net income was up 47% to $3.6 billion while adjusted EPS rose 49% to $3.23.

For the second quarter of 2022, revenues are expected to range between $10.2-11.0 billion while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $2.80-3.00.

Prior performance