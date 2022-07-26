Key highlights from UPS (UPS) Q2 2022 earnings results

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Consolidated revenues totaled $24.8 billion, up 5.7% over the same period last year.
Net income rose 6.5% to $2.84 billion, or $3.25 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 7.5% YoY to $3.29.
For FY2022, UPS expects consolidated revenue of about $102 billion.
Prior performance
