Key highlights from UPS (UPS) Q2 2022 earnings results

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenues totaled $24.8 billion, up 5.7% over the same period last year.

Net income rose 6.5% to $2.84 billion, or $3.25 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 7.5% YoY to $3.29.

For FY2022, UPS expects consolidated revenue of about $102 billion.

