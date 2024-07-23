Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
UPS Earnings: United Parcel Service reports lower Q2 revenue and profit
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Tuesday reported a modest decline in revenues for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted profit decreased in double-digits during the quarter.
On an adjusted basis, June-quarter profit dropped 30% annually to $1.79 per share. Unadjusted net income was $1.41 billion or $1.65 per share in Q2, compared to $2.08 billion or $2.42 per share in the same period of 2023.
The weak bottom line performance reflects a 1% decrease in second-quarter revenues to $21.8 billion. US Domestic revenues and International revenues decreased by 2% and 1% respectively.
“This quarter was a significant turning point for our company as we returned to volume growth in the U.S., the first time in nine quarters. As expected, our operating profit declined in the first half of 2024 from what we reported last year. Going forward we expect to return to operating profit growth,” said Carol Tome, CEO of UPS.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Spotify (SPOT) performed in Q2 2024
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to EUR3.8 billion. Net income attributable to owners of the parent was
Philip Morris (PM) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 5.6% year-over-year to $9.5 billion. On an organic basis, revenues grew 9.6%. Net
LMT Earnings: Highlights of Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2024 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday reported a year-over-year increase in net sales for the second quarter of 2024. The management raised its fiscal 2024 guidance. The aerospace company reported