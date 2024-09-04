Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Key metrics from Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q3 2024 earnings results

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total net sales decreased 2.2% year-over-year to $2.90 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $176.7 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $162.6 million, or $0.30 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.37.

Earnings beat estimates but revenue missed expectations.

The company updated its outlook for fiscal year 2024. It now expects net sales of $11.8-12.1 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.57-1.63 versus the previous expectation of sales of $12.2-12.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55-1.65.

The stock fell 8% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

Prior performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

DLTR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 financial results

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated net sales increased 0.7% year-over-year to $7.37 billion. Enterprise same-store net sales rose 0.7%.  Net income

What to expect when Hormel Foods (HRL) reports Q3 2024 earnings results

Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) were up over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained over 6% in the past three months. The branded food company is set

Can Nvidia (NVDA) sustain growth momentum beyond the AI boom?

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has once again delivered blockbuster quarterly results, in one of the most closely watched earnings events this season. While the GPU giant beat analysts’ revenue and

Tags

Food ProductsMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top