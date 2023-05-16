Categories Earnings, Industrials
KEYS Earnings: A snapshot of Keysight Technologies’ Q2 2023 results
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a provider of test and measurement equipment, reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023.
- Second-quarter revenues increased 3% to $1.39 billion from $1.35 billion in the prior-year quarter
- Communications Solutions Group revenue was $937 million in the three-month period, down 3%
- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group revenue increased 17% from last year to $453 million
- Net income was $283 million or $1.58 per share in the April quarter, compared with $258 million or $1.41 per share last year
- Adjusted net income increased to $380 million or $2.12 per share from $334 million or $1.83 per share in the same period of 2022
- Cash and cash equivalents stood at $2.50 billion as of April 30, 2023
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Home Depot (HD) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales declined 4.2% year-over-year to $37.3 billion. Comparable sales dropped 4.5%. Net earnings were $3.9 billion, or $3.82 per share, compared
After a challenging Q1, what has Beyond Meat (BYND) planned for the rest of 2023
Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) were up over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 13% year-to-date and 61% over the past 12 months. The company had a
What to expect when Alibaba Group (BABA) reports earnings on Thursday?
Over the years, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) has remained a dominant player in the Chinese tech industry, but it also faced challenges like economic uncertainties and regulatory crackdowns