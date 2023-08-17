Categories Earnings, Other Industries
KEYS Earnings: Highlights of Keysight Technologies’ Q3 2023 results
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a provider of test and measurement equipment, reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
- At $1.38 billion, third-quarter revenue was broadly unchanged from last year; and grew 1% on a core basis
- Q3 net income was $288 million or $1.61 per share, compared to $338 million or $1.87 per share in the same quarter of 2022
- Adjusted net income rose to $393 million or $2.19 per share in Q3 from $363 million or $2.01 per share last year
- As of July 31, 2023, Keysight had cash and cash equivalents totaling $2.57 billion
- Looking ahead, fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion
- The guidance for Q4 adjusted earnings per share is in the range of $1.83 to $1.89
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
WMT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Walmart’s Q2 2024 financial results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated revenue increased 5.7% year-over-year to $161.6 billion. Revenue grew 5.4% on a constant currency basis. Comparable sales rose
Cisco (CSCO) reports Q4 results: Here’s all you need to know
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) on Wednesday announced results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting higher revenues and earnings. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter of
Should you buy Nvidia (NVDA) stock ahead of next week’s earnings?
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is probably the best-performing semiconductor company currently, successfully navigating the market downturn and creating strong shareholder value. The chipmaker is well-positioned to take advantage of the