Kinder Morgan (KMI) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported revenues of $4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $4.6 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to KMI was $594 million, compared to $670 million last year. EPS of $0.27 fell 10% from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $633 million versus $708 million last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 10% to $0.28 from last year.

For fiscal year 2024, KMI expects EPS to be $1.22, up 15% from 2023.

Prior performance