Kinder Morgan (KMI) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported revenues of $4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $4.6 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to KMI was $594 million, compared to $670 million last year. EPS of $0.27 fell 10% from the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted earnings were $633 million versus $708 million last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 10% to $0.28 from last year.
For fiscal year 2024, KMI expects EPS to be $1.22, up 15% from 2023.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) Q4 report
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company's board of directors declared a semi-annual dividend for preferred stock and a quarterly dividend for
FAST Earnings: Highlights of Fastenal’s Q4 2023 report
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) on Thursday announced fourth-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting higher sales and net income. Net income was $266.4 million, or $0.46 per share, in the fourth quarter of
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2023 results
Financial services company Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) on Wednesday reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company's fourth-quarter revenues declined to $2.00 billion from $2.20 billion