Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
KMI Earnings: Kinder Morgan Q2 2024 adj. profit rises on higher revenues
Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Thursday reported higher adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024, aided by an increase in revenues. The company also issued guidance for the full fiscal year.
Net income, adjusted for special items, increased to $0.25 per share in Q2 from $0.24 per share a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders, on an unadjusted basis, was $575 million or $0.26 per share in the second quarter, compared to $586 million or $0.26 per share in the same period of 2023.
Revenues increased to $3.57 billion in the June quarter from $3.50 billion in the prior year quarter. The company expects distributable cash flow to be $5 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be $8.16 billion at the end of fiscal 2024.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $10.4 billion. Net earnings decreased 5% to $1.3 billion, or $0.74 per share,
Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q2 2024 earnings results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 7.1% year-over-year to $1.09 billion. Net income increased 29.8% to $142 million and EPS grew
United Airlines (UAL) Q2 adj. earnings drop but beat estimates; revenue up 6%
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024 when the company's revenues increased year-over-year. The bottom line came in above