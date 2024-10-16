Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
KMI Earnings: Kinder Morgan reports financial results for Q3 2024
Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) on Wednesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024.
Net income, adjusted for special items, remained unchanged year-over-year at $0.25 per share in Q3. Net income attributable to shareholders, on an unadjusted basis, was $625 million or $0.28 per share in the September quarter, compared to $532 million or $0.24 per share in the same period of 2023.
Revenues came in at $3.70 billion in the third quarter, compared to $3.91 billion in the prior-year period. The company expects distributable cash flow to be $5 billion at the end of fiscal 2024.
