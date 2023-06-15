KR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Kroger’s Q1 2023 financial results

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total company sales were $45.2 billion compared to $44.6 billion for the same period last year. Excluding fuel, sales increased 3.5% compared to last year.

Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co. were $962 million, or $1.32 per share, compared to $664 million, or $0.90 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.51.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects identical sales, ex-fuel, to grow 1-2% and adjusted EPS to range between $4.45-4.60.

