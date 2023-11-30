KR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Kroger’s Q3 2023 financial results

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total company sales were $34 billion compared to $34.2 billion for the same period last year. Identical sales without fuel decreased 0.6%.

Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co. were $646 million, or $0.88 per share, compared to $398 million, or $0.55 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.95.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For the full year of 2023, the company now expects identical sales without fuel of 0.6-1.0% and adjusted EPS of $4.50-4.60.

Prior performance