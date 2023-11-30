Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
KR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Kroger’s Q3 2023 financial results
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total company sales were $34 billion compared to $34.2 billion for the same period last year. Identical sales without fuel decreased 0.6%.
Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co. were $646 million, or $0.88 per share, compared to $398 million, or $0.55 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.95.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For the full year of 2023, the company now expects identical sales without fuel of 0.6-1.0% and adjusted EPS of $4.50-4.60.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Salesforce Q3 2024 earnings increase on higher revenues, beat estimates
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2024. Earnings also topped expectations. Third-quarter profit, excluding non-recurring items, increased to
AutoZone (AZO) to report Q1 2024 earnings next week. Here’s what to expect
Auto parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is preparing to report first-quarter results next week, after delivering better-than-expected quarterly earnings consistently in recent years. Analysts forecast an increase in profit
Key takeaways from Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q4 2023 earnings report
Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) were down over 4% on Wednesday after the company delivered fourth quarter 2023 earnings results that fell below expectations. The stock has dropped