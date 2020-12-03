Kroger Co. (KR) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to The Kroger Company Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rebekah Manis, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rebekah Manis — Director of Investor Relations

Thank you, Gary. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Before we begin, I want to remind you that today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements. We want to caution you that such statements are predictions and actual events or results can differ materially. A detailed discussion of the many factors that we believe may have a material effect on our business on an ongoing basis is contained in our SEC filings. The Kroger assumes no obligation to update that information.

Both our third quarter press release and our prepared remarks from this conference call will be available on our website at ir.kroger.com. After our prepared remarks, we look forward to taking your questions. In order to cover a broad range of topics from as many of you as we can, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up question, if necessary.

I will now turn the call over to Kroger’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney McMullen.

W. Rodney McMullen — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Rebekah. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me, today to review Kroger’s third quarter 2020 results is Chief Financial Officer, Gary Millerchip.

When restrictions were set in place to address the spread of COVID-19 in mid-March, many underestimated the length of time that it would last, and the number of families and communities that would be impacted. Many of the stories from the last nine months have been upsetting to say the least. Out of this grief, we’ve also seen the best parts of human nature.

From our store teams to our warehouse associates and drivers and our digital teams, plants and offices, our Kroger family of associates have been nothing short of incredible during this period. I am proud of our dedicated associates, who have continued to diligently execute our Restock Kroger transformation, while serving our customers when they need us most.

We delivered strong results in the third quarter. Customers are at the center of everything we do and sales remain elevated and we continue to grow market share, as we enhance our competitive moats, fresh our brands, data and personalization in seamless.

I want to highlight that Kroger’s digital sales are incrementally profitable today, partly supported by our rapidly growing digital media business, and partially fueled by our constant improvement in operational efficiency. This is true as the incremental pass-through rate of sales, and we have a clear path to continue improving digital profitability. Gary will touch on this more in a few minutes, but I wanted to call this out as well because it demonstrates the strength of not only our seamless offering, but the overall Kroger ecosystem and how the components parts fit together to deliver value to our customers and our shareholders.

We are more certain than ever that the strategic choices and investments made over the last three years have positioned us to meet the moment. And as a result of our strong performance and consistent market share gains, we are raising our guidance for the remainder of the year. We are also positioned to deliver beyond 2020 for our customers, associates and shareholders, as we believe a number of the impacts of COVID-19 will be structural and lasting.

As a result of the pandemic, we continue to see increased basket sizes and fewer customer visits. Customers across the country are still staying home, and cooking at home is now part of their new routine. We are fulfilling our customers’ growing demand for premium products, as they seek joy and elevated experiences where merchandising in new ways to both meet that demand and inspire our customers to trade up to items like premium jumbo blueberries, and by the way, they’re delicious, and larger size packages of strawberries, raspberries and grapes.

Home Chef culinary innovation is inspiring customers with new oven-ready entrees and size, flatbread, pizzas, salads and sandwiches. In the fresh soup category, we have introduced new flavorful and delicious Simple Truth and Home Chef varieties. Our efforts are also driving strong market share gain and growth in packaged produce fresh prepared foods and specialty cheese.

This is also where our brands really shine. Our multi-tiered brand portfolio positions us well to deliver against our customers’ diverse needs and desires. Our brands grew at 8.6% in the third quarter and we grew market share. Private selection grew over 17% and Simple Truth grew nearly 15%. These are incredible numbers and demonstrate that while many competitors offer private label products, Kroger’s unique approach to our brands is a differentiator and a competitive moat.

By leveraging our unique data and customer insights, we continue to be at the forefront of product innovation and new product development. During the third quarter, we launched 250 new items, the most ever in a single quarter. New items for the quarter included launches in trending focus areas such as fresh produce, frozen grocery, and expansion of our Simple Truth Plant Based collection, unveiling more than 50 new fresh and flavorful plant-based foods at affordable prices.

Moving now to our third competitive moat, data and personalization. Many retailers have transactional data, but no one has the customer data and the insights that Kroger has. The quality of our data is a massive advantage because it allows us to develop a significant alternative profit business that generates income from the traffic, while benefiting our customers.

Our personalization efforts motivate our customers to continue to show interest in Kroger’s communications, where nearly 80% have asked to receive relevant information and offers from us. Our customer email open rate is nearly 18% higher than the industry average, which illustrates our ability to offer relevant content and offers to our customers. We continue to advance our personalization technology. About 95% of customer interactions with product on our website and app are enabled by personalization, driving a significantly higher level of engagement in our offers and nearly doubling the likelihood of adding an item to a cart.

Our fourth competitive moat is seamless. Kroger began investing in digital several years ago to build a seamless ecosystem that would deliver anything, anytime, anywhere. As part of our journey, we have been evolving our fulfillment network. First, taking advantage of our existing assets, our physical stores, providing flexibility and proximity to our customers with a broad and relevant assortment to meet their needs. Second, expanding our network of assets and capabilities with the portfolio of various size facilities, optimize based on volume, demand profile and density, leveraging scale and automation to meet the rapidly changing customer needs.

Our early investments laid the foundation, including over 2,200 pick-up locations and over 2,450 delivery locations, which allowed us to capture the increased customer demand for e-commerce offerings during the pandemic we have today, reaching 98% of our customers with a seamless customer experience around in-store shopping, pickup, delivery and ship-to-home modalities. We are innovating and building out a flexible network of fulfillment options and working with key solutions providers.

As we recently announced, we continue to progress on our Ocado facilities program, with plans to build customer fulfillment centers in Michigan and in the south region of the country. The upcoming opening of our first two fulfillment centers in early 2021 in Monroe, Ohio, and Groveland, Florida in collaboration to leverage some of their in-store fulfillment capabilities.

We work extremely hard to ensure that we have the right talent, teams and structure in the right focus areas in our core supermarket business and our alternative profit businesses. We are focused on both developing, training and promoting internal talent, and hiring external industry executives, which together drives our retail supermarket business, as well as our other businesses.

Kroger has been investing to raise the wages of our frontline associates for the last several years. As part of Restock Kroger announced in 2017, over the period of 2018 to 2020, Kroger will have invested an incremental $800 million per year in associate wage increases. As we’ve noted before, this is $300 million more than the original planned investment. As a result of our continued focus on growing associate wages, Kroger has increased its average wage rate to over $20 per hour with our comprehensive and best-in-class benefits, including healthcare, paid time off and retirement included.

As the largest grocery retailer in America, Kroger is committed to being a force for good in the communities we serve. Our purpose to feed the human spirit continues to guide how we operate our business, care for our communities, and deliver value to all of our stakeholders. Since launching our ambitious Zero Hunger Zero Waste social impact plan in 2017, we achieved our goal to donate more than 1 billion meals to feed hungry families in our communities by 2020.

We also continue to increase Kroger’s diversion of waste from landfill, reaching 80% diversion last year on our path to achieve 90% diversion or zero waste. This year, Kroger outlined several new long-term environmental commitments and they can be found in our annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report. Last month, we were proud to be included among the world’s sustainability leaders, recognized by our inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the eighth year in a row. We are committed to continuing to integrate ESG metrics into our business strategy, driving shared value for our associates, customers, communities and shareholders.

Since March, we have invested nearly $1.3 billion to both reward our associates and to protect our associates and customers through the implementation of dozens of safety measures like installing protected partition, and physical distancing floor decals. We continue to require masks and limit the number of people in our stores to allow for physical distancing and ensure frequent and proper cleaning procedures are followed. We also promote additional ways to shop using pickup or no contact delivery. Our total COVID-19 incident rate continues to track below the rate in the surrounding communities where we operate.

Our supply chain remains strong and healthy, and we are replenishing our stores daily, so that the supplies and products our customers need are readily available. To ensure our customers have access to what they need, we have proactively secured an additional 5,000 truckloads of inventory and increased distribution capacity reserves by 20% within our supply chain to get ahead and avoid potential supply disruptions. Furthermore, we have flexed our national footprint by dynamically shifting volume from constrained facilities and regions to facilities and regions with available capacity to accommodate.

As America’s grocer, we continue to see the unique opportunity to be part of our customers’ healthy journey, in addition to be in their grocer of choice. Throughout the pandemic, we have remained committed to helping people live healthier lives by offerings in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 testing solutions, supported by our team of experienced healthcare professionals. The size and scale of our healthcare footprint with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states provide us the unique ability to efficiently facilitate COVID-19 testing and immunize a large portion of the U.S. population, once vaccines become available.

Kroger Health has conducted over 250,000 COVID-19 tests since April, and has recently launched rapid antibody tests, which are now available across our family of pharmacies and clinics. We are also partners in the federal — with the federal government effort to deliver hundreds of millions of potentially life-saving vaccines to our communities. We have also partnered with dozens of state health departments in preparation for the other early administration of vaccines to priority populations. Once an FDA-authorized vaccine is available, we’re committed to making it accessible in accordance with the federal rollout plan. All our pharmacies and clinics are staffed with professionals, licensed pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and technicians.

Health and wellness is a critical part of our customer value proposition. Pharmacy customers are more loyal, spending three times more per customer. We have approached pharmacy from an omni-channel perspective for quite some time, allowing customers to choose their most appropriate channel in which to connect with us, whether that be in store, on the phone, or online. For all channels, our strategy is consistent, simplify healthcare by creating solutions that combine health, wellness and nutrition.

I continue to be proud of the work that our associates do to serve each other, our customers, and our communities. Stories of their accomplishments and selflessness [Phonetic] inspire me every day. The investments we have made to enhance our competitive moats are paying off, and as a result, we are growing market share.

I will now turn it over to Gary for more details into the quarter financials. Gary?

Gary Millerchip — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Rodney, and good morning, everyone. The Kroger team delivered strong results in the third quarter and provided a further proof point of the value creation model we shared at our Investor Day last year. We grew market share, and consistent with our value creation model, we’re disciplined in balancing significant investments in our customers and our associates with improved productivity and accelerated growth in our alternative profit businesses. The investments we are making in our business are allowing us to deliver strong results today, and importantly are also setting us up to deliver sustained growth in the future.

I will now provide more color on our third quarter results. We delivered an adjusted EPS of $0.71 per diluted share, up 51% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger reported identical sales without fuel of 10.9% during the third quarter and continued to gain market share. Our identical sales growth increase was broad-based and all departments excluding fuel, achieved positive growth over the prior year. Meat and produce departments led the way, continuing to underscore the importance of fresh and how we differentiate in quality and the assortment for our customers.

Digital sales grew 108% in the third quarter and contributed approximately 4.6% to identical sales without fuel. Customer engagement with our digital solutions is driving overall loyalty. When customers engage with both our physical stores and digital channels, they visit more frequently and on average spend twice as much as those who shop in-store only.

The vast majority of our digital customers are shopping in-store as well as online. We are, therefore, confident that the seamless experience we are building across our store and digital ecosystem position us well for continued growth in a post-COVID world. At the same time, digital sales growth in the quarter was profitable on an incremental basis, and we continue to improve digital profitability by lowering the cost to fulfill a pickup order and accelerating digital advertising revenue.

As Rodney noted, we see a clear path to further improve digital profitability by leveraging our personalization tools to increase basket size and improved sales mix, further reduce the cost to fulfill an order via process improvements and automation, and continue to grow digital media revenue. We are also excited about the value our merger with Home Chef has bought to digital capabilities, both in terms of the extended meal solutions offered for our customers and the significant sales growth and profitability improvements the business is achieving.

Adjusted FIFO operating profit for the third quarter was $871 million, up 33% compared to the third quarter of 2019. We were pleased with our ability to consistently pass through the benefits of elevated sales in the quarter, which was in line with our expectations and guidance previously shared.

Gross margin was 23% of sales in the third quarter. The FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, decreased 2 basis points compared to the same period last year. We achieved improvements in gross margin during the quarter through sourcing efficiencies, sales leverage and growth in alternative profit streams. These tailwinds were offset by changes in the sales mix as a result of COVID-19 and continued investments to deliver greater value for our customers, ensuring we sustain long-term customer loyalty and position the business to success in 2021 and beyond.

The OG&A rate, excluding fuel and adjustment items, decreased 30 basis points. This reflects sales leverage and strong cost control through the execution of Restock Kroger initiatives, which more than offset continued COVID-19-related investments to protect the health and safety of our associates, customers and communities, and increased incentive costs.

We were pleased with progress on our Restock Kroger cost saving initiatives in the quarter and continue to be on track to achieve the targeted $1 billion of savings in 2020. As an example, through the implementation of multiple process and technology improvements this year, we have been able to reduce the cost to fulfill a pickup order in store by double digits compared to the same period last year, while at the same time improving the customer experience by significantly reducing customer wait times.

Fuel remains an important part of our strategy to drive customer loyalty. Consistent with market trends, our decline in gallons in the third quarter slowed to around 13%. We remain well-positioned within our markets due to our fuel procurement practices and our market-leading reward program. The average retail price of fuel was $2.15 this quarter versus $2.62 in the same quarter last year. Our cents per gallon fuel margin in the third quarter was $0.37 compared to $0.30 in the same quarter last year.

Kroger’s alternative profit businesses are built on a platform that leverages our supermarket traffic and data. Our alternative profit businesses had a very strong third quarter, led by a tremendous growth in our digital media business, Kroger Precision Marketing. On the strength of growth in digital sales, digital customer engagement and new inventory, KPM achieved revenue growth of over 190%. Over 1,200 brands are now engaging with KPM as a better way to invest marketing dollars that were previously being spent with advertising platforms and digital media companies.

CPG brands continue to leverage our audience intelligence for more effective brand building estimations that are achieving a better return on ad spend. Thanks to our team’s nimbleness and responding to the challenges presented by COVID, our alternative profit businesses are performing well, and we now expect profit growth to exceed $100 million for the fiscal year 2020. We continue to believe alternative profit will be a major accelerator of our model in the future and COVID-19 has not changed the long-term profit expectations previously shared as part of Restock Kroger.

We continue to invest in our associates as a key part of Restock Kroger in a variety of ways, including investments in wages, training and development. As you know, for the last decade or more, Kroger has sought opportunities to address the funding challenges, facing the multi-employer pension plans in which many of our associates participate. We believe challenges related to pension funding can be mitigated, if plans are reviewed and addressed over time. In July, we announced a tentative agreement to improve security for future retirement benefits of over 33,000 Kroger family of Company associates across 20 local UFCW unions with a pre-tax investment of nearly $1 billion that will be satisfied by installment payments over the next three years.

I’m pleased to say that agreement is now being ratified by participating union locals, and Kroger will incur a charge to net earnings during the fourth quarter of approximately $0.98 per diluted share on a GAAP basis. This does not affect adjusted net earnings per diluted share results for 2020, which I’ve provided on a basis that excludes adjustment items such as this contribution.

We ratified new labor agreements with the UFCW covering associates in Las Vegas and Dallas during the third quarter. Last week, we ratified a new labor agreement with the UFCW covering associates in West Virginia, and we are currently negotiating with the UFCW for contracts covering store associates in Little Rock, Houston and Arizona. Our objective in every negotiation is to find a fair and reasonable balance between competitive costs and compensation packages that provide solid wages, good quality, affordable healthcare and retirement benefits for our associates. We strive to make our overall benefits package relevant to today’s associates.

Our financial results continue to be pressured by healthcare and pension costs, which some of our competitors do not face. We continue to communicate with our local unions and the international unions, which represent many of our associates on the importance of growing our business in a profitable way, which will help us create more jobs and career opportunities and enhance job security for our associates.

Turning now to financial strategy. We continue to generate strong free cash flow and remain committed to our previously-communicated capital allocation framework. We are continuing to invest in the business to drive profitable growth, while also maintaining our current investment grade debt rating and returning excess free cash to investors via share repurchases and the growing dividend over time.

We now expect total capital expenditures to range between $2.8 billion and $3.2 billion in 2020. This lower range is primarily due to the expected delay in when spend will occur as a result of COVID-19. We are being disciplined in how we deploy capital to ensure that our investments will deliver strong returns, and we continue to see many opportunities to invest in the business to support sustainable long-term revenue and profit growth consistent with our CSR goals.

Kroger’s net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 1.74 compared to 2.5 a year ago. This is below our target range of 2.3 to 2.5. Our strong liquidity reflects our elevated operating performance and significant improvements in working capital. This improvement in working capital includes the impact of a temporary increase in warehousing and build-up of inventory during the third quarter that Rodney referenced earlier, which we implemented to minimize supply disruptions as a result of higher COVID cases forecast over the winter months.

During the quarter, Kroger repurchased $304 million of shares under its $1 billion Board authorization announced on September 11, 2020. Year-to-date, Kroger has now repurchased $989 million of shares. In June, Kroger increased the dividend by 13%, marking the 14th consecutive year of dividend increases.

Finally, I’d like to provide additional color on our guidance for the remainder of 2020. As we shared previously, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the outlook for food retail and we continue to monitor, evaluate and adjust our plans to address the impact to our business. As a result of our continued strong sales and market share performance and the expectation of sustained trends in food at home consumption for the remainder of our fiscal year, we are raising our full-year 2020 guidance.

For the full-year 2020, we now expect total identical sales without fuel to be around 14%. We expect to achieve adjusted EPS growth of approximately 50% to 53%, and adjusted free cash flow of $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion. Our guidance contemplates continued investments in the customer and ongoing COVID-19-related costs to protect the safety of our customers and associates balanced with continued execution of cost-saving initiatives and growth in alternative profits.

Looking towards 2021, we believe that our performance will be stronger than we would have expected prior to the pandemic when viewed as a two-year stacked result for identical sales without fuel growth, and as a compounded growth rate over 2020 and 2021 for adjusted earnings per share growth.

We remain confident in our business model and our ability to achieve consistently attractive total shareholder returns. We look forward to providing detailed guidance for 2021 and updating you on our roadmap to deliver long-term growth in March next year.

And now, I’ll turn it back to Rodney.

W. Rodney McMullen — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Gary. We are executing against our strategy, even during the pandemic, and continue to grow market share. The strong underlying momentum in our core supermarket business and acceleration in the growth of our alternative profit business demonstrates that we are successfully transforming our business model to deliver consistently strong and attractive total shareholder return in 2020 and beyond.

Now, we look forward to your questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.