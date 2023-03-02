Kroger (KR) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total company sales were $34.8 billion compared to $33 billion for the same period last year. Excluding fuel, sales increased 5.9%.

Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co. were $450 million, or $0.62 per share, compared to $566 million, or $0.75 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.99.

Identical sales, ex-fuel, increased 6.2%.

For the full year of 2023, adjusted EPS is expected to be $4.45-4.60.

Prior performance