Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Zscaler (ZS) reports 46% growth in Q4 revenue on growing digital transformation
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) topped fourth quarter 2020 earnings and revenue estimates with a 46% growth in revenue. The cloud security firm’s adjusted earnings decreased to $0.05 per share from $0.07 per share in the prior year, but topped the consensus’ targets. ZS stock declined by 2% in the extended trading hours.
“Businesses are digitally transforming at a pace never seen before, and this is fueling adoption of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform and our strong fourth quarter and fiscal year results,” said CEO Jay Chaudhry.
On a GAAP basis, the San Jose, California-based firm posted a net loss of $0.38 per share, compared to a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
Also read: DocuSign (DOCU) reports a 45% revenue growth in Q2 2021
For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Zscaler expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be approximately $0.05 to $0.06 and revenue in the range of $131 million to $133 million.
For the fiscal year 2021, the company estimates non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.30 per share and revenue to come in the range of $580 million to $590 million.
Looking forward to read what management and analysts discuss on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for Zscaler Q4 2020 earnings call transcript
Most Popular
Slack (WORK) reports break-even earnings for Q2; revenues surge 49%
Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) reported break-even results for the second quarter of 2021 even as revenues jumped 49%. The results also exceeded the market’s projection. Meanwhile, the company’s stock dropped
Macy’s (M) has an elaborate strategy planned out for the upcoming holiday season
Like many retailers, Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic that led to store closures and disruption of operations. These headwinds took a toll on the company’s
Major earnings conferences to watch this week
Key Earnings to Watch This Week The following are the notable companies which are reporting their earnings this week. Key Corporate Conferences to Watch This Week The following are the