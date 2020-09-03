Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
DocuSign (DOCU) reports a 45% revenue growth in Q2 2021
DocuSign’s (NASDAQ: DOCU) revenue in the second quarter of 2021 increased 45% year-over-year to $342.2 million. On a non-GAAP basis, the company’s earnings increased to $0.17 per share from the profit of 1 cent per share reported in Q2 2020. DOCU stock was up modestly in the extended trading hours.
GAAP loss narrowed to $0.35 per share from prior year loss of $0.39 per share. Billings grew 61% to $405.7 million in the recently ended quarter.
For the third quarter of 2021, DocuSign expects revenue to be between $358 million and $362 million. For the fiscal year 2021 ending January 31, 2021, the company expects revenue to be between $1.384 billion and $1.388 billion.
