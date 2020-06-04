A visual representation of DocuSign (DOCU) Q1 2021 earnings results

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported its first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $297 million.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.26 compared to $0.27 in the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.12.

The company expects revenue to be $316-320 million for Q2 2021 and $1.313-1.317 billion for FY2021.