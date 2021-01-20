Infographic: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reports Q4 2020 earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues grew 7% to $65.5 billion year-over-year, helped by 21% growth at Optum.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth shareholders was $2.2 billion, or $2.30 per share, compared to $3.5 billion, or $3.68 per share last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $2.52 per share.

The Company affirmed its recently issued full year earnings outlook for 2021, including net earnings of $16.90 to $17.40 per share and adjusted net earnings of $17.75 to $18.25 per share.