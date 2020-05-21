L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

L Brands Inc (LB) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Amie Preston — Investor Relations

Andrew Meslow — Chief Executive Officer, L Brands / Bath & Body Works

Stuart Burgdoerfer — Interim CEO of Victoria’s Secret and CFO of L Brands

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning. My name is Angela, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the L Brands First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Ms. Amie Preston, Chief Investor Relations Officer of L Brands. You may begin.

Amie Preston — Investor Relations

Thanks.

Good morning and welcome to L Brands’ first quarter earnings conference call for the period ending May 2, 2020. As a matter of formality, I need to remind you that any forward-looking statements we make today are subject to our safe harbor statements found in our SEC filings and in our press releases.

Joining me on the call today are Andrew Meslow, CEO of L Brands, and Stuart Burgdoerfer, Interim CEO of Victoria’s Secret and CFO of L Brands.

All results we’d discuss on the call today are adjusted results and exclude the special items described in our press release.

Thanks, and now I’ll turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew Meslow — Chief Executive Officer, L Brands / Bath & Body Works

Thank you, Amie, and good morning, everyone.

I’m honored to be joining you this morning on my first earnings call as L Brands’ CEO. I’d first like to thank Les Wexner for all that he has done to build this business and for all the time that he has devoted to mentoring and coaching me and other leaders of our business. We’re extremely grateful that we will continue to benefit from his input as Chairman Emeritus of the Board. I’m also thrilled to be working with Sarah Nash, our new Board Chair and the other experienced leaders on our Board and management team.

I’d like to acknowledge the unprecedented time we are living through right now and the uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic creates. We have taken actions to manage the business through the crisis successfully, with the primary prioritization on safety for our associates, our customers and our communities. We have great appreciation for the smart and difficult work that all of our associates and partners around the world are doing on our behalf.

We are all focused and energized by our opportunities to drive long-term shareholder value, including implementing a profit improvement plan at Victoria’s Secret; separating the Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works businesses; and continuing to drive strong growth at Bath & Body Works.

In the prepared commentary which we released last night, we’ve provided more detail on our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our first quarter results, our go-forward plan for Victoria’s Secret and PINK and our outlook for the second quarter. We won’t repeat those comments this morning in order to leave more time for your questions.

Thank you, and back over to you, Amie.

Amie Preston — Investor Relations

Thanks, Andrew.

That concludes our prepared comments. At this time, we’d be happy to take any questions you might have. In the interest of time and consideration to others, please limit yourself to one question. Thanks, and now I’ll turn it back over to Angela.

Questions and Answers:

We are processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.