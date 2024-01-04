Lamb Weston (LW) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 36% year-over-year to $1.73 billion.

GAAP net income more than doubled to $215 million, or $1.48 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 15% to $1.45.

The company expects net sales of $6.8-7.0 billion for fiscal year 2024. Both GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS are expected to range between $5.70-6.15 for the full year.

