Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Lyft (LYFT) expects revenue growth to face headwinds in Q4 2020 The COVID-19 pandemic brought all kinds of travel to a standstill, impacting all companies associated with this industry. Ridesharing company Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) was no exception. For the third

Alibaba (BABA): Domestic consumption and cloud computing are key pillars of growth strategy Shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) recovered, gaining over 1% on Wednesday after the Chinese government drafted new regulations aimed at curbing internet monopolies. The Chinese ecommerce company reported strong