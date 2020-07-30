LLY Earnings: All you need to know about Eli Lilly Q2 2020 earnings results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues declined 2% year-over-year to $5.4 billion.

Reported net income rose 6% to $1.4 billion and EPS grew 8% to $1.55. Adjusted EPS increased 26% to $1.89.

For fiscal year 2020, the company expects reported EPS to be $6.48-6.68 and adjusted EPS to be $7.20-7.40. Revenue is expected to come between $23.7 billion and $24.2 billion.

