Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Key highlights from Foot Locker (FL) Q2 2020 earnings results
Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total sales increased 17.1% to $2.07 billion. Comparable-store sales increased 18.6%.
Net income was $45 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $60 million, or $0.55 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $0.71.
The company is not providing guidance for the full year due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Past Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Nvidia (NVDA) stock stays flat despite crushing Q2 2021 targets
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) crushed the market's estimates when it reported the second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday after the bell. The shares of the semiconductor giant ended flat yesterday despite
Keysight Technologies stock gains as Q3 earnings, revenue beat
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a provider of test and measurement equipment, reported lower earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2020. The results, however, topped expectations and the
BABA Earnings: Key highlights from Alibaba Q1 2021 financial results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenue rose 34% year-over-year to RMB153,751 million ($21.7 billion). Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders amounted to