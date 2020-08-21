Key highlights from Foot Locker (FL) Q2 2020 earnings results

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 17.1% to $2.07 billion. Comparable-store sales increased 18.6%.

Net income was $45 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $60 million, or $0.55 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $0.71.

The company is not providing guidance for the full year due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Past Performance

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!