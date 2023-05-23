Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total sales were $22.3 billion compared to $23.6 billion in the same period a year ago. Comparable sales decreased 4.3%.
Net earnings were $2.26 billion, or $3.77 per share, compared to $2.33 billion, or $3.51 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 5% to $3.67.
For the full year of 2023, total sales are expected to be approx. $87-89 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $13.20-13.60.
