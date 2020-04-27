CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today.

CMS Energy reported a 14% jump in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 driven by the timely recovery of customer investments and cost management. The company has unchanged its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020 of $2.64-2.68 per share as the ultimate impacts of the pandemic on Michigan’s economy and its business remain uncertain.

The company will discuss the financial risks and sensitivities related to the COVID-19 in detail during the earnings conference call today. During the unprecedented times, the company is working hard to deliver safe and reliable energy to Michigan’s homes and hospitals.