CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today.
CMS Energy reported a 14% jump in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 driven by the timely recovery of customer investments and cost management. The company has unchanged its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020 of $2.64-2.68 per share as the ultimate impacts of the pandemic on Michigan’s economy and its business remain uncertain.
The company will discuss the financial risks and sensitivities related to the COVID-19 in detail during the earnings conference call today. During the unprecedented times, the company is working hard to deliver safe and reliable energy to Michigan’s homes and hospitals.
Take a glance at all of our Energy news here
Most Popular
Unshaken by Covid, Alphabet to gain from high internet traffic in Q1
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), the parent of internet search giant Google, is one of the few Wall Street firms that gained from the pandemic-related disruption, with internet traffic rising sharply
Chipotle Mexican Grill’s investments in digital platform, loyalty program pay off
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), said the investments it made in the digital platforms and loyalty programs are paying off during the COVID-19 season. CMG had invested early on in
Xilinx Q4 Earnings Call Highlights: Samsung deal allays near-term growth concerns
Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) got a fresh boost after clinching a major partnership with Samsung recently to supply chips for the latter’s 5G infrastructure. Earlier this year, the semiconductor firm